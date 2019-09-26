$0.12 EPS Expected for Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC); GREENBOX POS (GRBX) SI Decreased By 92.31%

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. LSCC’s profit would be $15.92M giving it 41.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 1.91 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Lattice Expands Modular Video Interface Platform (VIP) to Simplify Video Connectivity for Embedded Vision System Designs; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS

GREENBOX POS (OTCMKTS:GRBX) had a decrease of 92.31% in short interest. GRBX’s SI was 1,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 92.31% from 14,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.106 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GreenBox Pos LLC, doing business as ASAP International Holdings Inc., provides commercial real estate consulting services for Chinese institutions and high net worth individuals. The company has market cap of $17.64 million. It offers real estate related services focusing on hospitality, including acquisition advisory, financing, asset management, and strategic repositioning. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as ASAP Expo Inc.

Another recent and important GreenBox POS (OTCMKTS:GRBX) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “GreenBox POS Responds to Notice from OTCMarkets Other OTC:GRBX – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. The firm offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It has a 165.58 P/E ratio. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors.