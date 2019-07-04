$0.12 EPS Expected for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS); Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding

Analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 233.33% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. KOS’s profit would be $48.16M giving it 12.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 4.24M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 9.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc acquired 4,459 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 49,158 shares with $9.50M value, up from 44,699 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $99.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $209 target in Friday, June 21 report. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. UBS maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, a Indiana-based fund reported 163,782 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Greystone Managed has invested 0.84% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 582,731 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Blue Chip reported 0.43% stake. The Illinois-based Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 3.1% or 81,170 shares in its portfolio. Naples Advisors Llc has 0.29% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,815 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,031 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors reported 62,313 shares. Dubuque Bank & Tru stated it has 582 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Tortoise Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.31% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $823.55 million activity. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. also sold $146.48 million worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares. On Wednesday, February 27 the insider BCP IV GP L.L.C. sold $146.48 million. WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold 81.50 million shares worth $530.60M.

Among 3 analysts covering Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kosmos Energy had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, February 26.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces gas and oil in Africa and South America. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The Company’s asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warburg Pincus Ltd Llc owns 2.79M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 496 shares.