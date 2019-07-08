$0.12 EPS Expected for Issuer Direct (ISDR); Tobam Lifted Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding By $1.75 Million

Tobam increased Rogers Communications (RCI) stake by 308.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam acquired 33,020 shares as Rogers Communications (RCI)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Tobam holds 43,720 shares with $2.35 million value, up from 10,700 last quarter. Rogers Communications now has $27.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 354,182 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts expect Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 1.ISDR’s profit would be $462,550 giving it 22.71 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Issuer Direct Corporation’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 3,553 shares traded. Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) has declined 25.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ISDR News: 28/03/2018 Issuer Direct at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Issuer Direct Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISDR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 35,460 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.25% or 343,400 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 6,668 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 19,714 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 491 shares. Nexus Incorporated stated it has 14,915 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Willis Invest Counsel invested in 1.55% or 359,615 shares. Baskin Finance Svcs owns 314,961 shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 610,253 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co stated it has 28,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.08% or 38,456 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 962,731 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 241,599 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6.12M shares.

Tobam decreased Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) stake by 145,600 shares to 6.67M valued at $22.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) stake by 89,900 shares and now owns 27,400 shares. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was reduced too.

