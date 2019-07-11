$-0.12 EPS Expected for Hydrogenics (HYGS); Royal Bank Of Canada Has Upped Adobe (Put) (ADBE) Stake By $2.90 Million

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Adobe Inc (Put) (ADBE) stake by 77.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 10,900 shares as Adobe Inc (Put) (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 25,000 shares with $6.66M value, up from 14,100 last quarter. Adobe Inc (Put) now has $150.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $307.07. About 1.36M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi Management Limited Partnership accumulated 50,000 shares. 41,759 were reported by Shell Asset Management. Bangor Bank & Trust invested in 1,587 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Company holds 0.05% or 18,881 shares. Bailard reported 41,431 shares stake. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eagle Asset Management holds 28,152 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc invested in 0.01% or 150 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 117,621 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4,948 shares stake. Country Trust Financial Bank has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 407 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.02% or 2,827 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,020 were accumulated by Lourd Ltd. Hartwell J M L P, New York-based fund reported 7,965 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, GWW, AMD – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 31 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $29000 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45M.

