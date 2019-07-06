$0.12 EPS Expected for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD); Shorts at Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Raised By 5.93%

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) had an increase of 5.93% in short interest. MIC’s SI was 4.38M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.93% from 4.13 million shares previously. With 560,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)’s short sellers to cover MIC’s short positions. The SI to Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s float is 6.01%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 199,010 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS MOAB GIVING MISLEADING STATEMENTS; 22/03/2018 – TRANSURBAN GROUP TCL.AX – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 1 TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN A25; 16/03/2018 – MIC SAYS ONLY ONE PIPELINE SUBJECT TO FERC RATE REGULATION; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 15/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S KWOK COMMENTS ON SYDNEY PANEL; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA: INTENT TO BUY ADDED SHRS OF MIC; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 46C; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP’S EXTERNAL MANAGER, MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT (USA), “MUST BE DISSOLVED”; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M

Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 700.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. GLDD’s profit would be $7.53 million giving it 23.50 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s analysts see -62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 405,409 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY TO BUILD, OWN, OPERATE 250MW PLANT; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home-Based Care Providers; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Lc owns 99,833 shares. 883,466 were accumulated by Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). New York-based Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Ltd has 0.03% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 77,920 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 366,200 shares. Falcon Point Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.46% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 24,086 were reported by Petrus Trust Lta. Geode Management Ltd Com holds 913,031 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 41,890 shares. 14,095 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Victory Inc reported 141,723 shares stake. Mcf Ltd Com holds 480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 38,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $707.98 million. It operates in two divisions, Dredging and Environmental & Infrastructure. It has a 36.39 P/E ratio. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to businesses, government agencies, and individuals. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. It operates through four divisions: International-Matex Tank Terminals , Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. It has a 27.16 P/E ratio. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils at 10 marine terminals in the United States and 2 marine terminals in Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Ci Invests Inc accumulated 217,106 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.43 million shares. Country Club Trust Na reported 0.02% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 128,766 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Prtnrs Grp Ag reported 6,106 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 12,103 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 122,691 shares. American Asset Mngmt Inc owns 13,750 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 12,571 shares. Waterfront Capital Partners Lc stated it has 632,188 shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Co has 0.42% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 40,109 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).