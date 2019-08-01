$0.12 EPS Expected for Gladstone Land (LAND); Guggenheim Capital Raised Equity Comwlth (EQC) Stake

Analysts expect Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. LAND’s profit would be $2.22M giving it 23.94 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Gladstone Land Corporation’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 113,428 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has declined 1.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND)

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Equity Comwlth (EQC) stake by 11.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 64,730 shares as Equity Comwlth (EQC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 608,698 shares with $19.90M value, up from 543,968 last quarter. Equity Comwlth now has $4.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 522,687 shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Gladstone Land Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.12 million shares or 2.69% less from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech holds 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) or 34,730 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Sei has 28,388 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Limited Co owns 18,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 14,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,115 are held by Ameritas Invest Prns. Pecaut Communication has invested 0.14% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 7 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 238,908 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc owns 1,987 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 4,747 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND).

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers, and pays monthly distributions to its stockholders. The company has market cap of $212.94 million. The Firm reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of September 30, 2017, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $14.15 per share. It has a 92.66 P/E ratio. Gladstone Land currently owns 73 farms, comprised of 63,074 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $533 million.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.20 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by GLADSTONE DAVID on Thursday, March 14.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) stake by 14,520 shares to 8,873 valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Delphi Technologies Plc stake by 52,397 shares and now owns 34,192 shares. Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was reduced too.

