$-0.12 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT); MCIG (MCIG) Sellers Decreased By 3.17% Their Shorts

MCIG INC (OTCMKTS:MCIG) had a decrease of 3.17% in short interest. MCIG’s SI was 311,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.17% from 321,400 shares previously. With 1.46M avg volume, 0 days are for MCIG INC (OTCMKTS:MCIG)’s short sellers to cover MCIG’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0571. About 391,218 shares traded. mCig, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCIG) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Galectin Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 218,076 shares traded. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) has risen 21.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical GALT News: 15/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC GALT.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS TO STUDY GR-MD-02 FOR NASH CIRRHOSIS; 16/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Late-Breaker Presentation at The International Liver Congress Reinforces and Extends the Positive Effects of GR-MD-02 in Patients With NASH Cirrhosis; 14/05/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Proceeds to Phase 3 Development of GR-MD-02 for NASH Cirrhosis Following FDA Meeting; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS – FDA HAS NOT GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR PATIENTS WITH NASH CIRRHOSIS; 11/05/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 11/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS – HAS ENOUGH CASH TO FUND CURRENTLY PLANNED OPERATIONS, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES THROUGH AT LEAST MARCH 31, 2019; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC – TARGET POPULATION OF PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL WILL BE PATIENTS WITH NASH CIRRHOSIS WITHOUT ESOPHAGEAL VARICES; 16/04/2018 – GALT: GR-MD-02 SHOWED STAT SIG IMPROVEMENT IN PORTAL PRESSURE; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC – “DISAGREE WITH FDA’S DECISION NOT TO GRANT BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION AT THIS TIME”

mCig, Inc. operates as a cannabis cultivation construction firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $29.52 million. The firm operates through five divisions: Construction and Consulting, CBD, Vaporizers, Media, and Supplies. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction and Consulting segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.30 million activity. 2,354 shares valued at $10,075 were bought by CALLICUTT JACK W on Friday, May 31. The insider Uihlein Richard E bought 20,700 shares worth $99,851. 1,000 Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) shares with value of $4,805 were bought by LEWIS JOEL. On Friday, May 31 the insider ELDRED KARY bought $12,981. On Friday, February 8 FREEMAN KEVIN D bought $6,428 worth of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) or 1,500 shares. OMENN GILBERT S also bought $79,514 worth of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) shares. 30,000 shares were sold by AMELIO GILBERT F, worth $150,000.

Among 2 analysts covering Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galectin Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital initiated it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.