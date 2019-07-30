$-0.12 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT); Columbia Banking System (COLB) SI Increased By 1.16%

Analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Galectin Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.805. About 24,057 shares traded. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) has risen 21.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical GALT News: 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN PROCEEDS TO PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT OF GR-MD-02; 16/04/2018 – GALT: GR-MD-02 SHOWED STAT SIG IMPROVEMENT IN PORTAL PRESSURE; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS – FDA HAS NOT GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR PATIENTS WITH NASH CIRRHOSIS; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC – TARGET POPULATION OF PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL WILL BE PATIENTS WITH NASH CIRRHOSIS WITHOUT ESOPHAGEAL VARICES; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS MOVES GR-MD-02 TO PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT; 19/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 29/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics 2017 Loss $17.5M; 29/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics 2017 Loss/Shr 49c; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS PROCEEDS TO PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT OF GR-MD-; 29/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) had an increase of 1.16% in short interest. COLB’s SI was 2.56 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.16% from 2.53M shares previously. With 244,500 avg volume, 11 days are for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)’s short sellers to cover COLB’s short positions. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 39,015 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 13.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Columbia Banking (COLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$35.82, Is It Time To Put Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Columbia Banking System declares $0.28 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACW or COLB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Bank Taps Veteran Jeff Singer As Senior Vice President And Eugene Market Regional Manager – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. $5,633 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was bought by Lawson David C. 143 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares with value of $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO had bought 259 shares worth $8,433 on Monday, July 1.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $20.45 million activity. $150,000 worth of stock was sold by AMELIO GILBERT F on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Uihlein Richard E bought $20.03M. 2,354 shares valued at $10,075 were bought by CALLICUTT JACK W on Friday, May 31. $39,102 worth of stock was bought by FREEMAN KEVIN D on Friday, May 31. LEWIS JOEL bought $54,994 worth of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) on Friday, May 31. On Friday, May 31 the insider ELDRED KARY bought $12,981. The insider OMENN GILBERT S bought $79,514.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company has market cap of $213.06 million. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor , a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis.

