$-0.12 EPS Expected for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM); REAL GOODS SOLAR CLASS A (RGSE) Sellers Decreased By 59.58% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to report $-0.12 EPS on September, 3 after the close.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 185.71% from last quarter's $0.14 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Ferroglobe PLC's analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 200,528 shares traded. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has declined 81.33% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.33% the S&P500.

REAL GOODS SOLAR INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:RGSE) had a decrease of 59.58% in short interest. RGSE’s SI was 722,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 59.58% from 1.79M shares previously. With 4.26M avg volume, 0 days are for REAL GOODS SOLAR INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:RGSE)’s short sellers to cover RGSE’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1465. About 197,630 shares traded. Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE) has declined 39.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.22% the S&P500.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $208.02 million. The firm offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon.

More notable recent Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Has A Mountain Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Riverview Bancorp to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, August 19 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Investor Call for September 4, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ferroglobe Welcomes Canadian Decision to Maintain Anti-dumping and Countervailing Duties on Silicon Metal imports from China – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.