$-0.12 EPS Expected for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 185.71% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Ferroglobe PLC’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. It closed at $1.5 lastly. It is down 81.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GSM News: 23/03/2018 Ferroglobe Update on the U.S. Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Cases; 03/05/2018 – Global Silicon Metal Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players are Ferroglobe, The Quartz Corp, and Elkem – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Ferroglobe Files Annual Report, SEC Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – Ferroglobe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 23/03/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – DOC WILL NOT ISSUE ANTIDUMPING OR COUNTERVAILING DUTY ORDERS AND WILL TERMINATE ITS INVESTIGATIONS; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE TO REINSTATE DIV W/ INTERIM PAYMENT 6C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Ferroglobe 1Q Net $35.6M; 23/03/2018 – Ferroglobe Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 23/04/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FERROGLOBE PLC AS OF APRIL 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. See Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $147.0000 New Target: $146.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $156.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $140 Initiate

16/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $156.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $154 New Target: $157 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $151 New Target: $152 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $134 New Target: $145 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $145 New Target: $147 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $145 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold Johnson & Johnson shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 2.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Wharton Business Gp Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,267 shares. St Johns Inv Limited owns 12,758 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. 62,789 were accumulated by Country Club Company Na. Verity Verity Ltd Llc has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 1.34% or 223,643 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Ltd Company reported 19,068 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt has invested 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chemical Bank & Trust holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 116,821 shares. Private Tru Communication Na accumulated 1.71% or 58,729 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & holds 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 18,099 shares. National Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 52,347 shares. Bouchey Fincl Group Incorporated Limited reported 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt has 41,181 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 3,046 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $353.18 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 22.09 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.17 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $253.69 million. The firm offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon.