$0.12 EPS Expected for Falcon Minerals (FLMN); VISCOFAN INDUSTRIA NAVARRA DE ENVOLTURAS (VSCFF) Sellers Decreased By 25.79% Their Shorts

VISCOFAN INDUSTRIA NAVARRA DE ENVOLTURAS (OTCMKTS:VSCFF) had a decrease of 25.79% in short interest. VSCFF’s SI was 18,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.79% from 25,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 187 days are for VISCOFAN INDUSTRIA NAVARRA DE ENVOLTURAS (OTCMKTS:VSCFF)’s short sellers to cover VSCFF’s short positions. It closed at $60.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 5 before the open.FLMN’s profit would be $10.30M giving it 16.27 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Falcon Minerals Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 113,303 shares traded. Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has declined 15.65% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $670.56 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Falcon Minerals had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Viscofan, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes artificial casings primarily for use in the meat industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers cellulose casings for cooked sausages; collagen casings for processed, fresh, and pre-cooked fried sausages or dry-cured snacks; plastic casings; and fibrous casings for sliced goods. It currently has negative earnings. It rents warehouse; and generates and sells electricity through its cogeneration plants in Spain, Mexico, and Germany.