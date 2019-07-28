$0.12 EPS Expected for Falcon Minerals (FLMN); Hecla Mining Company (HL) SI Decreased By 7.71%

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 5.FLMN’s profit would be $10.30M giving it 16.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Falcon Minerals Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 89,293 shares traded. Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has declined 15.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) had a decrease of 7.71% in short interest. HL’s SI was 25.23 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.71% from 27.34M shares previously. With 3.40 million avg volume, 7 days are for Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s short sellers to cover HL’s short positions. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 5.86M shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 59.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.38% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Has Sufficient Cash on Hand and Available Under Existing Credit Arrangements to Finance the Cash Portion of the Consideration for the Transaction; 06/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HECLA AGREES TO SETTLE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGE RELATED TO; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – KLONDEX’S CANADIAN ASSETS WILL BE SPUN OUT TO ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/05/2018 – Hecla Announces Appointment Of Larry Radford As Chief Operating Officer; 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company has market cap of $914.12 million. The firm offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Among 4 analysts covering Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hecla Mining Company had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of HL in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) rating on Monday, May 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and $1.1000 target.

More notable recent Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hecla: Revolver Fixed, But Senior Notes Outstanding – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hecla Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hecla pops 2% on Q2 production results – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Hecla Mining Soared 37% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) and Encourages Hecla Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Hecla Mining Company shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 424,377 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Company has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Northern Trust Corp invested in 5.62 million shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 27,162 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 120,480 shares. Clean Yield Gp owns 0.07% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 70,000 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Renaissance Tech Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Timber Hill Lc owns 10,301 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P stated it has 59,906 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com accumulated 0% or 951 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 361,723 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Federated Invsts Pa reported 224,653 shares stake. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 212,713 shares.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $678.28 million.

More notable recent Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With Falcon Minerals Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FLMN) Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Falcon Minerals declares $0.175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Falcon Minerals to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Presents At Independent Petroleum Association Of America’s Oil & Gas Investor Symposium – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Falcon Minerals had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report.