$-0.12 EPS Expected for Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK); JMP Group (JMP)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Analysts expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Evoke Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.0538 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9205. About 399,469 shares traded. Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) has declined 63.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EVOK News: 14/05/2018 – EVOKE SAYS NDA SUBMISSION FOR GIMOTI ON TRACK FOR 2Q OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – Evoke Granted First Gender Specific Patent for Gimoti(TM); 21/05/2018 – U.S. Postal Service’s First Scratch-and-Sniff Stamps Evoke a Sweet Summer Scent; 07/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CO’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $7.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC- AMENDED AGREEMENT DEFERS AMOUNT AND TIMING OF TWO MILESTONE PAYMENTS DUE UPON U.S. FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 17/04/2018 – Macron Champions EU as Nationalist Currents Evoke `Civil War’; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Pharma Amends Agreement With Mallinckrodt to Defer Development and Approval Milestone Payments for Gimoti; 08/05/2018 – MOSHE ARKIN REPORTS 9.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN EVOKE PHARMA INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE REPORTS PACT WITH MALLINCKRODT TO AMEND MILESTONE; 30/04/2018 – EVOKE GETS FIRST GENDER SPECIFIC PATENT FOR GIMOTI™

JMP Group Inc (JMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 7 sold and decreased holdings in JMP Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding JMP Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $77.66 million. It operates through three divisions: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate divisions. It has a 19.27 P/E ratio. The Broker-Dealer segment offers services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Analysts await JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. JMP’s profit will be $1.27 million for 15.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by JMP Group LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in JMP Group LLC for 77,492 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 84,968 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 23,589 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 46,103 shares.

The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 35,269 shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. JMP Group LLC (JMP) has declined 30.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JMP News: 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BNP PARIBAS TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT TO BE BORROWED UNDER FACILITY BY $40 MLN TO $240 MLN; 19/04/2018 – JMP Group Declares Second Quarter 2018 Monthly Distributions; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Rev $27.2M; 26/03/2018 Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ JMP Group LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JMP); 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – FACILITY WAS ESTABLISHED TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS, INCLUDING CERTAIN DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Evoke Pharma, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.65 million shares or 47.00% less from 3.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Llc owns 78,787 shares. Spark Inv Ltd Co owns 16,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 23,048 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 10,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 636,111 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 84,741 shares or 0% of the stock. 100,000 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Northern Tru holds 0% or 33,997 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has 15,250 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) for 36,700 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) for 42,179 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK). Morgan Stanley holds 8,641 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK).