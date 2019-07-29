$0.12 EPS Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (EVA); Profile of 0 Analysts Covering UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. EVA’s profit would be $4.01 million giving it 63.71 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Enviva Partners, LP’s analysts see -130.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 16,778 shares traded. Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has risen 9.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical EVA News: 12/04/2018 – Enviva Releases Latest Track & Trace™ Data Continuing Excellence in Sustainability Leadership; 10/05/2018 – ENVIVA HOLDINGS, LP REPORTS SALE OF ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP COMMON; 23/04/2018 – DJ Enviva Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVA); 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – ENVIVA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 PER UNIT DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $2.53; 15/03/2018 Enviva Partners, LP’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 15/03/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER SUBORDINATED UNIT $0.78; 30/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP NAMES SHAI EVEN AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – SHAI EVEN WILL SUCCEED STEPHEN F. REEVES

Among 3 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UDR had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $39 target in Monday, March 11 report. See UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) latest ratings:

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $43 New Target: $39 Downgrade

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 393,322 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $13.16 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 90 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity. KLINGBEIL JAMES D also bought $1,004 worth of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co holds 41,506 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl accumulated 0.02% or 758,588 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 30,243 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 103,272 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 6,500 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.01% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 166,453 are owned by British Columbia Mngmt. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Company accumulated 3,143 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company owns 142 shares. American Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 95,629 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd owns 40,423 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 97,706 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 397,623 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Incorporated reported 5,689 shares.

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) 2.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UDR Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About UDR, Inc. (UDR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “UDR to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. It has a 80.46 P/E ratio. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

More notable recent Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Publicly traded company eyes $175M project in Black Belt – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Enviva Partners LP: Enviva Partners, LP to Hold Conference Call for 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enviva Partners: Investing In The Future, Now – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income: Quantifying The Moat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.