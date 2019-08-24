$0.12 EPS Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH); WOLFDEN RES ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (WLFFF) Shorts Up By 19.54%

WOLFDEN RES CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WLFFF) had an increase of 19.54% in short interest. WLFFF’s SI was 10,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.54% from 8,700 shares previously. With 53,100 avg volume, 0 days are for WOLFDEN RES CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WLFFF)’s short sellers to cover WLFFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.082. About 23,000 shares traded. Wolfden Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:WLFFF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $0.12 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. DLTH’s profit would be $3.93M giving it 19.54 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -152.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 364,920 shares traded. Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has declined 47.27% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTH News: 03/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Fourth Store in Colorado Springs, Colorado; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings 4Q EBITDA $32.5M; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH SEES FY EPS 79C TO 84C, EST. 95C; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH 4Q EPS 60C; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, NET OF PROCEEDS FROM FINANCE LEASE OBLIGATIONS OF, $45.0 MLN TO $55.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Awards Brownfield Grant to Duluth, Minn. Seaway Port Authority to Assess and Clean Up Contaminated Properties and; 26/04/2018 – No fatalities have been reported, but at least five people have been taken to hospitals in Duluth, Minnesota; 11/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Thunder Bay and Duluth holding a sister cities chef swap; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH 4Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 31/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

More notable recent Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on September 12 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Duluth Holdings’s (NASDAQ:DLTH) Share Price Down By 43%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $306.96 million. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. It has a 18.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company has market cap of $10.78 million. The firm explores for base metal deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.