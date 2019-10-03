$0.12 EPS Expected for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP); Shorts at GATEKEEPER SYS ORDINARY SHARES CANA (GKPRF) Lowered By 44.83%

GATEKEEPER SYS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:GKPRF) had a decrease of 44.83% in short interest. GKPRF’s SI was 16,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 44.83% from 29,000 shares previously. With 8,000 avg volume, 2 days are for GATEKEEPER SYS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:GKPRF)’s short sellers to cover GKPRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.125 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 135.29% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. CEQP’s profit would be $8.62M giving it 75.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 885 shares traded. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 5.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile applications primarily in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $10.25 million. The firm offers mobile digital video recorders , body worn cameras, in-car systems, airborne and maritime DVRs, interior cameras, and weatherproof cameras. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Traffic Infraction Management System, a Web based portal to store, process, and track stop arm violations; and G4 Viewer Plus incident management software, a video management software.

Another recent and important Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKPRF) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “The Top 10 Micro-Cap Stocks to Buy for 2017 – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2016.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The company's Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. It has a 12.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers.

Among 3 analysts covering Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crestwood Equity Partners has $4600 highest and $4200 lowest target. $44’s average target is 21.48% above currents $36.22 stock price. Crestwood Equity Partners had 4 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) on Friday, August 23 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4200 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.