$0.12 EPS Expected for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP); 0 Bullish Analysts Covering MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)

Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 135.29% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. CEQP’s profit would be $8.62M giving it 75.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 54,080 shares traded. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 5.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP); 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 26.43% above currents $68.02 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. See MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $90.0000 80.0000

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Gordon Haskett

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $88 New Target: $84 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90 New Target: $86 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $83 New Target: $84 Maintain

Among 3 analysts covering Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crestwood Equity Partners has $4600 highest and $4200 lowest target. $44’s average target is 22.19% above currents $36.01 stock price. Crestwood Equity Partners had 4 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. Bank of America maintained Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $4200 target.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The company's Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers.

More notable recent Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Offering High Yields and High Growth Rates – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Sizzling Income Stocks That Are Still Excellent Buys Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crestwood Equity Partners Is A No-No – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crestwood Equity Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 102,348 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability holds 115,944 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 4.64 million shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Com invested in 219,195 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Cove Street Limited Co invested 0.15% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Axa, a France-based fund reported 20,800 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 5,040 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 13,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 4,058 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 69,485 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Trust reported 678,137 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 126,545 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 601,955 shares.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.