$-0.12 EPS Expected for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT); Sasco Capital Has Trimmed Crown Holdings (CCK) Position

Analysts expect Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 47.83% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 15,099 shares traded. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) has risen 43.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CKPT News: 15/03/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS INITIATES DOSE EXPANSION PORTION OF PHASE 1 TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-L1 ANTIBODY CK-301; 18/04/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports Preclinical Data on BET Inhibitor CK-103 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CKPT); 15/03/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics 2017 Loss $22.7M; 10/05/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 13/03/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics to Participate in March Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CHECKPOINT’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $19.2 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Mee; 08/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS: OFFERING PRICED AT $4.35/SHR

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 42.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 532,789 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 712,088 shares with $38.86 million value, down from 1.24 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $7.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 2.08M shares traded or 67.09% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company has market cap of $103.07 million. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer ; and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s pipeline consists of glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX.

More notable recent Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Checkpoint Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000® Index Nasdaq:CKPT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 44% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CKPT: Disruptive Pricing Model to Fire Up $20B+ Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity. CONWAY JOHN W had sold 129,000 shares worth $6.90 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgepoint Invest Group Incorporated accumulated 7.26 million shares. Lsv Asset owns 178,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Comm State Bank has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Sei stated it has 40,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thornburg Invest holds 997,776 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited reported 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Tru Company Of Vermont reported 36,206 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 5,524 were reported by Cibc Asset. North Star Inv invested in 0% or 230 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Prudential reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 24,345 shares.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Crown Holdings (CCK) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY EPS Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.