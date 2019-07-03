$-0.12 EPS Expected for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT); Atricure (ATRC) Shorts Up By 2.72%

Analysts expect Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 47.83% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 60,948 shares traded. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) has risen 43.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CKPT News: 07/03/2018 Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CHECKPOINT’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $19.2 MLN; 21/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS INITIATES DOSE EXPANSION PORTION OF PHASE 1 TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-L1 ANTIBODY CK-301; 15/03/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics 2017 Loss $22.7M; 23/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Checkpoint Therapeutics for Semi-Mechanistic Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Modeling in Immuno-Oncology; 23/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Checkpoint Therapeutics for Semi-Mechanistic Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodyna; 21/04/2018 – DJ Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CKPT); 15/03/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics 2017 Loss/Shr $1; 21/03/2018 – Checkpoint Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CK-301, a Fully Human anti-PD-L1 Antibody, in Selected Recurrent or Metastatic Cancers; 08/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS: OFFERING PRICED AT $4.35/SHR

Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) had an increase of 2.72% in short interest. ATRC's SI was 1.75 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.72% from 1.71 million shares previously. With 131,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC)'s short sellers to cover ATRC's short positions. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 83,583 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company has market cap of $121.51 million. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer ; and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s pipeline consists of glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX.

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) rating on Friday, March 1. Needham has “Buy” rating and $39 target. BTIG Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, April 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 47,159 shares. Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 7,532 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 198,590 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 433,912 shares. Amer Group Inc holds 23,510 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 914,307 shares. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 81,669 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 16,226 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 13,036 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Grp Inc. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 173,313 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 15,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Com owns 13,864 shares.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.