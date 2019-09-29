$-0.12 EPS Expected for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW); Ellington Management Group Trimmed Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Position

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) stake by 43.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 58,800 shares as Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM)’s stock declined 20.48%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 75,800 shares with $1.43M value, down from 134,600 last quarter. Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc now has $2.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 511,344 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN

Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) to report $-0.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 160.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s analysts see -58.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 392,940 shares traded or 53.57% up from the average. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $234.36 million. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Could The Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sprouts Farmers Market has $25 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 11.09% above currents $19.2 stock price. Sprouts Farmers Market had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SFM in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SFM’s profit will be $24.81 million for 22.86 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

