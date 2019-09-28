$0.12 EPS Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN); German American Bancorp (GABC) Has 2.89 Sentiment

Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 271.43% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. BMRN’s profit would be $21.54M giving it 142.31 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s analysts see -250.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.09% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 2.02 million shares traded or 74.91% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $44.1M; 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU), a Rare Genetic Disease; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin

German American Bancorp Inc (GABC) investors sentiment increased to 2.89 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.66, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 52 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 18 sold and reduced their holdings in German American Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 9.77 million shares, up from 9.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding German American Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 39 New Position: 13.

Among 2 analysts covering Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Biomarin Pharmaceutical has $12800 highest and $110 lowest target. $119’s average target is 74.21% above currents $68.31 stock price. Biomarin Pharmaceutical had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Raymond James.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.26 billion. The Company’s commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria , an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB.

Analysts await German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. GABC’s profit will be $15.73 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by German American Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $855.82 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. It has a 14.56 P/E ratio. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

