$-0.12 EPS Expected for 3D Systems (DDD); Steadfast Capital Management LP Lifted By $2.48 Million Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp acquired 20,693 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 11.31%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 2.27 million shares with $274.15 million value, up from 2.25 million last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $7.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $148.52. About 471,984 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Analysts expect 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 1,300.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, 3D Systems Corporation’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 1.70 million shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington lngalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Rev $177.3M; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 17/05/2018 – Yndetech Builds Fast-Growing Dental Implant Business in Italy with 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing; 13/04/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP – PREVAILED IN ACCOUNTING TRIAL FOR FORMER EMPLOYEE RON BARRANCO’S VIOLATION OF HIS NON-COMPETITION COVENANT; 13/04/2018 – 3D Systems Prevails in Accounting Trial for Former Employee’s Violation of Non-Competition Covenant; Court Orders Disgorgement; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Rev $165.9M; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington lngalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuilding

More notable recent 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3D printers headed for earnings misses – Piper – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Army Research Lab Selects 3D Systems to Develop World’s Largest, Fastest Metal Powder 3D Printer – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Stratasys Stock Soared 63% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stratasys -1.3% after Q2 revenue miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Low-Priced, High-Potential Tech Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold 3D Systems Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 80.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Paloma holds 23,079 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 43,697 shares. Pitcairn holds 33,781 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Management has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 208,050 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 25 were accumulated by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Glenmede Tru Commerce Na invested in 0% or 3,746 shares. 65,132 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 170,470 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Liability Co. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). One Trading Lp accumulated 196,225 shares. Signaturefd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,610 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD).

Among 7 analysts covering 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3D Systems had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. Bank of America maintained 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. FBR Capital upgraded 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) rating on Monday, June 24. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $8 target. JP Morgan upgraded 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) rating on Friday, May 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $800 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Bank of America.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The company's 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Pagseguro Digital Ltd stake by 1.37 million shares to 3.16 million valued at $94.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 1.21M shares and now owns 12.71 million shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com Ltd had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by JMP Securities. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $133 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, May 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, May 17 report.