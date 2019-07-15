$0.11 EPS Expected for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY); Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Sentiment Is 1.25

Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report $0.11 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. WY’s profit would be $81.92M giving it 57.82 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Weyerhaeuser Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 672,173 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 90 funds increased and started new holdings, while 72 reduced and sold their equity positions in Chesapeake Lodging Trust. The funds in our database reported: 57.01 million shares, down from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Chesapeake Lodging Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 58 Increased: 64 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold Weyerhaeuser Company shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company invested in 530,841 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pittenger And Anderson has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Capital Advisors Ok reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hartford Fincl Mgmt reported 75,336 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc accumulated 0.23% or 22,903 shares. Century Companies Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 18.46M shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.67% or 1.91M shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 8,108 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advsr invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 26,723 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.02% or 5,158 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.35% or 1.35 million shares. Asset Strategies owns 9,953 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of stock was bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6. On Friday, February 1 the insider Hagen Russell S sold $210,526.

Among 2 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $32 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $18.95 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It has a 100.55 P/E ratio. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $44.96 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 17.03 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for 978,547 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 508,193 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barnett & Company Inc. has 0.97% invested in the company for 60,950 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Llc has invested 0.62% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 65,285 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,169 activity.