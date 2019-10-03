$0.11 EPS Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA); Vermillion (VRML) Sentiment Is 1.83

Analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report $0.11 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. SLCA’s profit would be $8.09 million giving it 19.14 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -21.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 1.55M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Investors (SLCA); 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA – WILL FINANCE DEAL,REFINANCE CURRENT DEBT THROUGH SEVEN YEAR, $1.280 BLN COMMITTED TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 02/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Aimmune, Exits U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA TO FINANCE DEAL VIA NEW 7 YR $1.28B CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Vermillion Inc (VRML) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.97, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 11 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 6 decreased and sold positions in Vermillion Inc. The funds in our database now have: 22.62 million shares, up from 15.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Vermillion Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $619.54 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Among 3 analysts covering U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Silica Holdings has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 33.61% above currents $8.42 stock price. U.S. Silica Holdings had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, September 30. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was downgraded by RF Lafferty to “Hold”. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 5. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23.

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Vermillion, Inc. for 9.83 million shares. Birchview Capital Lp owns 3.12 million shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opaleye Management Inc. has 1.15% invested in the company for 4.25 million shares. The Wyoming-based Friess Associates Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 211,002 shares.

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance outcomes for women in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.22 million. It is developing novel diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease with focus on ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor.