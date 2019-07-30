$0.11 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC); Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. TTEC’s profit would be $5.07M giving it 108.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, TTEC Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -78.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 34,516 shares traded. TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has risen 15.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEC News: 12/03/2018 – TTEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.89; 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTEC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEC); 12/03/2018 – TTEC HOLDINGS INC – NON-GAAP EBITDA MARGIN ESTIMATED BETWEEN 13.0 AND 13.3 PERCENT IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – TTEC Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 89c; 12/03/2018 – TTEC SEES FY REV. $1.51B TO $1.53B, EST. $1.53B (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings 1Q Rev $375.2M; 12/03/2018 – TTEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.67; 12/03/2018 – TTEC 4Q REV. $426.6M, EST. $383.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – CX Leader TTEC Named as a 2018 Training Outsourcing Watchlist Company

Among 2 analysts covering Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Walker & Dunlop had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Initiate

21/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $65 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

TTEC Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It operates through four divisions: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. It has a 44.2 P/E ratio. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.12 million activity. The insider Bowers Alan J bought $9,594. Smith Howard W III sold $3.14M worth of stock or 62,004 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Walker & Dunlop, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory Cap Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 5,012 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 114,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). 1,897 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur. Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 0.06% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) or 6,600 shares. Jacobs Asset Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 11,126 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp has invested 0.01% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.01% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 10,400 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Moreover, Tower Rech Cap (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 2,084 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc holds 1,235 shares or 0% of its portfolio.