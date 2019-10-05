$-0.11 EPS Expected for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB); Hasbro (HAS)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Hasbro Inc (HAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 191 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 222 decreased and sold positions in Hasbro Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 105.64 million shares, down from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hasbro Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 7 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 176 Increased: 116 New Position: 75.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.75, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.41 million shares or 7.77% less from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 2,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 15,577 shares. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Parametric Port Associate Lc has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 48,483 shares. Aqr Limited Co reported 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Macquarie Gp reported 7,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 111,940 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Menta Capital Ltd Co reported 51,221 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 19,140 shares. Hg Vora Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.50 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 32,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0% or 24,397 shares in its portfolio. 64,400 were accumulated by Paloma Partners. Texas-based Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB).

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $45.32 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, children??s programs, and summer camps for kids.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.59 million activity. Walsh Patrick had bought 247,895 shares worth $897,207.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 7.15% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. for 21,000 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd owns 10,558 shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritas Investment Management Llp has 4.05% invested in the company for 427,815 shares. The New York-based Beaconlight Capital Llc has invested 3.7% in the stock. Cincinnati Insurance Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.26 million shares.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $14.76 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 48.05 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.