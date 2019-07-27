$-0.11 EPS Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL); Guardian Capital LP Trimmed By $2.88 Million Its Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stake

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) stake by 25.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 160,008 shares as Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW)’s stock declined 1.47%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 475,952 shares with $8.81 million value, down from 635,960 last quarter. Medical Pptys Trust Inc now has $7.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 5.27M shares traded or 25.35% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN

Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 450.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 83.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 939,626 shares traded. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has declined 16.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIL News: 13/03/2018 – IDMWORKS Named SailPoint Partner Of The Year For The Americas; 07/03/2018 SailPoint Survey Confirms Enterprises Recognize the Importance of Extending Identity Governance to Files; 09/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $225 MLN TO $229 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $49.5M-$50.5M; 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies 1Q Rev $49.7M; 09/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.07 TO $0.09; 22/04/2018 – DJ SailPoint Technologies Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIL); 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 14/05/2018 – SailPoint’s Customers Demonstrate Identity Working at Navigate ’18

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $142.83 million for 13.92 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Medical Properties Trust had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Properties Trust prices stock offering at $17.29; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Properties launches debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties Trust Announces Public Offering of 45000000 Shares of Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 14,447 shares to 1.54 million valued at $59.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 87,883 shares and now owns 3.19 million shares. Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $330,660 activity. 18,000 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) shares with value of $330,660 were sold by Hanna James Kevin.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com owns 26,180 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 52,291 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) owns 27,579 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Invests reported 0.02% stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has 1.86 million shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt has 0.73% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Natixis Advisors LP holds 18,055 shares. Lincoln Corporation reported 12,011 shares. 22,436 were reported by Stratos Wealth Limited. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 345,602 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 550,000 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 0.03% or 73,046 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 22,965 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 109,381 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm offers on-premises software and cloud solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises identity governance for files solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches.