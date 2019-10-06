$0.11 EPS Expected for Regis (RGS); 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)

Among 4 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.20’s average target is 11.24% above currents $77.49 stock price. Fortinet had 12 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Friday, August 2. See Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $93 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $84.0000 77.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 85.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $84.0000 78.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Analysts expect Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) to report $0.11 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 56.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. RGS’s profit would be $3.97 million giving it 46.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Regis Corporation’s analysts see -82.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 200,765 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fortinet: Why I Remain Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fortinet Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Telenor Selects Fortinet to Deliver One of the Nordic Region’s First Secure SD-WAN Services – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IndiGo Airlines Relies on Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN Solution to Provide the Best User Experience for Business Critical Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.96 billion. The firm offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It has a 36.48 P/E ratio. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 727,018 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $737.79 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $24,919 activity. 1,525 Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) shares with value of $24,919 were bought by Moren Kathryn Shawn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold Regis Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 37.36 million shares or 1.80% less from 38.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,216 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Pnc Fincl accumulated 1,382 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 48,296 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 387,175 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 235,554 shares stake. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 70,206 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). The California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 0.03% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 25,587 shares.

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Regis Corporation’s (NYSE:RGS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Regis (NYSE:RGS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 47% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Regis Corporation’s (NYSE:RGS) 27% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regis reports bottom-line beat in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.