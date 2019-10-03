$0.11 EPS Expected for Marathon Oil (MRO); Hourglass Capital Boosted Chevron New (CVX) Position By $3.12 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 83.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hourglass Capital Llc acquired 25,150 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Hourglass Capital Llc holds 55,096 shares with $6.86M value, up from 29,946 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $214.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $113.06. About 3.08 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields

Analysts expect Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report $0.11 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 54.17% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. MRO’s profit would be $88.40 million giving it 26.55 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Marathon Oil Corporation’s analysts see -52.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 8.09 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 30.24% above currents $113.06 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of stock was bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of stock was bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1300 lowest target. $18.17’s average target is 55.57% above currents $11.68 stock price. Marathon Oil had 11 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, September 20. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 11.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $9.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.