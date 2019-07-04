$0.11 EPS Expected for Lundin Mining (LUN); Mueller Industries (MLI) Sentiment Is 1.56

Analysts expect Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) to report $0.11 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_LUN’s profit would be $80.91M giving it 16.48 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Lundin Mining Corporation’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 2.89M shares traded or 27.95% up from the average. Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 92 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 59 decreased and sold stakes in Mueller Industries Inc. The funds in our database reported: 51.51 million shares, down from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mueller Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 55 Increased: 45 New Position: 47.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 52,394 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) has declined 2.96% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. MLI’s profit will be $28.57M for 14.32 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and components for use in water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as for drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 17.37 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.

Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. for 4.25 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 206,263 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.71% invested in the company for 709,969 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.49% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.27 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, and the Democratic Republic of Congo . The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. It produces copper, nickel, and zinc, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. It has a 31.94 P/E ratio. The company's wholly-owned operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.