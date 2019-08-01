$0.11 EPS Expected for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG); Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) Had 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 45.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. JAG’s profit would be $23.47 million giving it 16.68 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 1.93M shares traded or 39.05% up from the average. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 48.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 22/03/2018 JAGGED PEAK 4Q REV. $104.4M, EST. $100.3M; 10/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 1Q Loss $39.4M; 25/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy LLC Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY LLC – 2026 NOTES, WHICH PRICED AT PAR, WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2026; 10/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q Rev $104.4M; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Review: `Jagged Little Pill’ Breaks the Jukebox Musical Mold; 23/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 1Q ADJ. EPS 12C, EST. 10C

Among 4 analysts covering Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Discovery Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barrington. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. See Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Series A Common Stock Rating: Imperial Capital New Target: $29.0000 30.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $40 New Target: $41 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.20 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 25.8 P/E ratio. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other divisions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Discovery, Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Llc accumulated 0% or 103 shares. Paloma Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vantage Investment Prns Ltd Liability reported 312,700 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 9,105 were reported by Chicago Equity Partners Llc. Magnetar holds 0.01% or 16,312 shares. Natixis holds 225,839 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Northwest Counselors Llc reported 40,582 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 36,219 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 21,433 shares. Csat Investment Advisory L P has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 36,127 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Discovery (DISCA) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discovery Communications Is Severely Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Stock: Broadcasting Circling the Drain – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 4.10 million shares traded or 5.06% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27

More notable recent Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Red-Hot New Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:JAG) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), The Stock That Dropped 29% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jagged Peak Energy had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, July 17.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. It has a 14.22 P/E ratio.