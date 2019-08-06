$-0.11 EPS Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX); Kelso Technologies Ordinary Shares (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shorts Down By 3.73%

Analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 52.17% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Heat Biologics, Inc.’s analysts see -35.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.79% or $0.0589 during the last trading session, reaching $0.611. About 175,375 shares traded. Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) has declined 65.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBX News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination

Kelso Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) had a decrease of 3.73% in short interest. KIQ’s SI was 234,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.73% from 243,900 shares previously. With 74,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Kelso Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)’s short sellers to cover KIQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.0175 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9925. About 9,510 shares traded. Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) has risen 96.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KIQ News: 02/04/2018 – Kelso Technologies 2017 Loss $4.61M; 09/05/2018 – KELSO TECHNOLOGIES INC- QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 16/05/2018 – Kelso Technologies Inc. KIQ X Industries — Update on Active Suspension Control System; 09/05/2018 – Kelso Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – Kelso Technologies Inc. Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Underlying/Aa1 Enhanced To Kelso School District 458, Wa’s 2018 Utgos; 10/04/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners to Sell Jordan Health Services to Kelso & Co and Blue Wolf Cap Partners; 16/05/2018 – Kelso Technologies Inc. KIQ X Industries – Update on Active Suspension Control System; 02/04/2018 – Kelso Technologies 2017 EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – Kelso Technologies 2017 Rev $6.06M

More notable recent Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kelso Technologies Inc. Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kelso Technologies Inc. Voting Results from Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kelso Technologies Inc.: Association of American Railroads Approves Vacuum Relief Valve – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kelso Technologies Inc. Financial Results For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kelso Technologies Inc. Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Kelso Technologies Inc., a railroad equipment supplier, produces and sells tank car service equipment used in the loading, unloading, and containment of hazardous materials during transport primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $46.84 million. It primarily offers external constant force spring pressure relief valves that carry hazardous and nonhazardous commodities; manway securement systems; bottom outlet valves; vacuum relief valves; emergency response kits; and eduction tube technology product for addressing the technical requirements of load and unload activities and the containment of non-hazardous and hazardous commodities during transport. It has a 30.08 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.81 million. The firm develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

More notable recent Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Heat Biologics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTBX) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Heat Biologics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTBX) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Two shops soften view on Pfizer in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heat Biologics has $8 highest and $800 lowest target. $8’s average target is 1209.33% above currents $0.611 stock price. Heat Biologics had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Brookline Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.