$0.11 EPS Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN); Omnova Solutions (OMN) Shorts Raised By 11.19%

Analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. GDEN’s profit would be $3.05M giving it 33.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s analysts see -173.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 83,318 shares traded. Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has declined 51.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDEN News: 09/05/2018 – Golden Entertainment 1Q Rev $214.8M; 09/05/2018 – GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACTIVELY EVALUATING ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES TO EXPAND CASINO AND DISTRIBUTED GAMING BUSINESSES IN AN ACCRETIVE MANNER; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1% Position in Golden Entertainment; 20/03/2018 – Golden Entertainment Expands Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System Across its Casino Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – Golden Entertainment 1Q EPS 13c; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys 1.6% Position in Golden Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – Golden Entertainment Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue of $214.8 Million, Net Income of $3.9 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $45.9 Million; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Golden Entertainment; 24/04/2018 – Golden Entertainment Short-Interest Ratio Rises 262% to 8 Days; 15/03/2018 Golden Entertainment 4Q Loss/Shr 53c

Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) had an increase of 11.19% in short interest. OMN’s SI was 322,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.19% from 290,400 shares previously. With 220,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN)’s short sellers to cover OMN’s short positions. The SI to Omnova Solutions Inc’s float is 0.73%. It closed at $9.95 lastly. It is up 35.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and casino and resort activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $402.94 million. It operates through two divisions, Distributed Gaming and Casinos. It currently has negative earnings. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, saloons, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $446.29 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. It has a 77.13 P/E ratio. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in gas and oil drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications.

