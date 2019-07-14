$0.11 EPS Expected for FTS International, Inc. (FTSI); Polaris Capital Management Raised Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Position

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc acquired 20,200 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock declined 7.59%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 1.09M shares with $37.54M value, up from 1.07M last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $2.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 393,479 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB)

Analysts expect FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) to report $0.11 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.84 EPS change or 88.42% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. FTSI’s profit would be $12.08 million giving it 12.52 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, FTS International, Inc.’s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 391,733 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 61.97% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.40% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M; 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI); 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

FTS International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides well completion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $605.30 million. It offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance hydrocarbon flow in oil and natural gas wells for oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It has a 4.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireline services comprising setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $48,345 activity. McCague Elizabeth A also bought $30,000 worth of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares. Bowen William I. Jr. also bought $18,345 worth of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) on Monday, January 28.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameris Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by SunTrust.

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) stake by 39,500 shares to 4.43 million valued at $213.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 648,320 shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was reduced too.