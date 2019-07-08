$0.11 EPS Expected for FTS International, Inc. (FTSI); Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Shorts Increased By 23.21%

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) had an increase of 23.21% in short interest. BMTC’s SI was 299,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.21% from 243,400 shares previously. With 42,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s short sellers to cover BMTC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 9,770 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 18.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54

Analysts expect FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) to report $0.11 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.84 EPS change or 88.42% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. FTSI’s profit would be $12.14M giving it 13.30 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, FTS International, Inc.’s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 162,321 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 61.97% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.40% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI); 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M

FTS International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides well completion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $645.46 million. It offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance hydrocarbon flow in oil and natural gas wells for oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It has a 5.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireline services comprising setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

