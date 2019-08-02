$-0.11 EPS Expected for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT); Last Week AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 28.16% above currents $65.8 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. See AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $84.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Underperformer New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $90 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $90 Maintain

Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 42.11% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -31.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 330,354 shares traded. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) has declined 38.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EYPT News: 16/05/2018 – EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Leonard Blum as Executive Vice President and General Manager, U.S; 06/05/2018 – DJ EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EYPT); 08/05/2018 – EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss/Shr 15c; 12/04/2018 – EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE HAS ISSUED NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE FOR TWO PATENTS COVERING DEXYCU; 08/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for pSivida Corp. (PVA.AU) Now EYPT; 18/04/2018 – EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ YUTIQ™ for Posterior Segment Uveitis to be Presented at the 2018 Association for Research in Visi; 12/04/2018 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Global IP with Notices of Allowance for Two U.S. Patents Related to DEXYCU™

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $97.28 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 24.02 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 116,044 shares. 284,348 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Bangor Commercial Bank holds 0.11% or 7,299 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Millennium Management has 414,823 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 33,025 are owned by Ifrah Fincl Services. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc has 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). British Columbia Inv Management holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 469,916 shares. Swedbank accumulated 835,794 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability reported 2,752 shares. Element Cap Lc stated it has 31,186 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 7,688 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Coastline accumulated 0.28% or 23,201 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 4,750 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,876 shares.

The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 12.30M shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS