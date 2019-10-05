$0.11 EPS Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ); Intersect Ent (XENT) Shorts Increased By 8.73%

Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) had an increase of 8.73% in short interest. XENT’s SI was 1.38M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 8.73% from 1.27M shares previously. With 473,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)’s short sellers to cover XENT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 345,834 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 16/04/2018 – The AACR and the UBS Oncology Impact Fund Managed by MPM Capital Announce First Funding Gift to Fuel Innovation to Propel Breakthroughs Against Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Zero Wait-State and Propel Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize CAD and PLM in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Propel(x) Helping to Drive 2018 Angel Investing in Deep Tech; 28/05/2018 – The ascent of firms like First Liberty has helped propel a wave of anti-LGBT legislation and so-called religious-freedom laws in statehouses nationwide; 12/04/2018 – empow takes Major Steps to Propel its Leadership of Next-Generation, ROI-Positive SIEM; Company Announces Series B Funding, and; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS STOPS PHASE 2B PROPEL TRIAL OF PTG-100; 11/05/2018 – Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market – Upcoming Developments in Bio-based Products to Propel Growth l Technavio; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 22/05/2018 – Accelerated Transition from Private Car Ownership to Multimodal Mobility Use Helps Propel Global Mobility Services Market to $1 Trillion by 2025; 30/04/2018 – A US trade war could propel Beijing to hasten reforms at home

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $0.11 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 155.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. DRQ’s profit would be $3.91 million giving it 109.23 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Dril-Quip, Inc.’s analysts see 266.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 172,534 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C

Among 2 analysts covering Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Intersect ENT has $3500 highest and $1700 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is 55.16% above currents $16.97 stock price. Intersect ENT had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) rating on Friday, August 2. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $1700 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Berenberg.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $515.75 million. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting.

