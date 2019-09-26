$-0.11 EPS Expected for Conformis, Inc. (CFMS); INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTL COMMON SHA (IPCIF) Shorts Decreased By 0.51%

INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTL INC COMMON SHA (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) had a decrease of 0.51% in short interest. IPCIF’s SI was 19,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.51% from 19,800 shares previously. With 79,700 avg volume, 0 days are for INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTL INC COMMON SHA (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)’s short sellers to cover IPCIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.0032 during the last trading session, reaching $0.17. About 52,686 shares traded. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report $-0.11 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Conformis, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.0801 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8799. About 219,805 shares traded. Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) has risen 185.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 185.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CFMS News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.3% Position in Conformis; 02/05/2018 – ConforMIS 1Q Rev $19.7M; 02/05/2018 – CONFORMIS 1Q REV. $19.7M, EST. $19.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConforMIS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFMS); 02/05/2018 – CONFORMIS 1Q LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 25C; 02/05/2018 – ConforMIS 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – ConforMIS 1Q Loss $12M; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 07/03/2018 – CONFORMIS: ITOTAL CR KNEE IMPLANT REVISION RATE 0.5% IN STUDY; 07/03/2018 Four-Year Data from the UK National Joint Registry Highlights High Survivorship in Patients Treated with the Conformis iTotal CR

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and makes novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.78 million. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Oxycodone ER, an abuse deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended release tablet; Regabatin and Lyrica, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain; Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression; Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release capsule to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease; and Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes.

More notable recent Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS), The Stock That Zoomed 170% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Conformis Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CFMS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Conformis down 38% premarket on softer revenue outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company has market cap of $131.12 million. The firm offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant.