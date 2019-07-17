$0.11 EPS Expected for CNX Resources (CNX); Brave Warrior Advisors Has Boosted By $10.48 Million Its Lennar (LEN) Stake

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 6.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc acquired 213,785 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock rose 9.86%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 3.64 million shares with $178.55M value, up from 3.42 million last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $15.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 2.05M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 73.81% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. CNX’s profit would be $21.50 million giving it 16.48 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, CNX Resources Corporation’s analysts see -21.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 1.78 million shares traded. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has declined 43.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CNX News: 27/04/2018 – CNX PRELIM 1Q REV. $471M-$521M INCL CNXM 3RD PARTY,EST. $395.8M; 08/03/2018 – CNX RESOURCES BOOSTED REVOLVER LENDER COMMITMENTS TO $2.1B; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises CNX Resources Recov Rtg To ‘3’; New Debt Rated; 27/04/2018 – CNX PRELIM 1Q PRODUCTION VOLUMES 123 BCFE-136 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources 1Q Rev $495.7M; 08/03/2018 – CNX RESOURCES CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES LENDERS’ COMMITMENTS TO $2.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – CNX RESOURCES: TERMINATION OF TENDER OFFER FOR ANY, ALL OF; 08/03/2018 – CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 03/05/2018 – CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION QTRLY SHR $2.35; 07/05/2018 – CONSOL ENERGY INC CNX.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 621,043 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 7,159 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 12,502 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 9,690 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 453 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 233,935 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 5.98M shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 459,176 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management holds 56,500 shares. 1,802 are owned by Whittier Trust. Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.64% or 516,202 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $57 target in Thursday, March 28 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wedbush. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. CFRA maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Sunday, February 24 report.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production , and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. It has a 8.26 P/E ratio. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.78 million activity. Shares for $75,000 were bought by Clarkson J. Palmer on Monday, June 10. LANIGAN BERNARD JR had bought 35,400 shares worth $249,751.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.00, from 3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold CNX Resources Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 25,272 shares or 70.92% less from 86,898 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Lc owns 522 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,750 shares.