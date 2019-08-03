$0.11 EPS Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR); Sprott Trimmed By $1.65 Billion Its Yamana Gold (AUY) Position

Sprott Inc decreased Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) stake by 95.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc sold 632,169 shares as Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)’s stock rose 36.57%. The Sprott Inc holds 29,750 shares with $77.65M value, down from 661,919 last quarter. Yamana Gold Inc now has $3.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 21.01M shares traded or 61.98% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. CLPR’s profit would be $1.96M giving it 24.66 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Clipper Realty Inc.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 34,559 shares traded. Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) has risen 12.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLPR News: 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 08/03/2018 Clipper Realty 4Q Rev $27.3M; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Adj FFO/Shr 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clipper Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLPR)

Sprott Inc increased Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) stake by 30,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 20,906 shares and now owns 183,158 shares. Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) was raised too.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $193.29 million. It operates in Commercial and Residential divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

