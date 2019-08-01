$-0.11 EPS Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE); Mix Telematics Limited American Depositary Shares (MIXT) Shorts Down By 25.74%

Analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 175.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.’s analysts see -60.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 1,321 shares traded. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has declined 7.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSSE News: 02/05/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 10, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Second Season of HomeAway’s Vacation Rental Potential; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertain, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSSE); 10/05/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INC CSSE.O – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $36.0 MLN; 21/03/2018 – American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food Deliver Tons of Love (Literally) to the Pen Pals Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Jackson; 27/03/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INC CSSE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $36 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT – HOMEAWAY & CSS ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE SECOND SEASON OF SERIES VACATION RENTAL POTENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FY 2017 RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul 2017 Rev $8.72M; 10/05/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Backs FY18 Rev $36M

Mix Telematics Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:MIXT) had a decrease of 25.74% in short interest. MIXT's SI was 30,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.74% from 40,800 shares previously. With 115,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Mix Telematics Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:MIXT)'s short sellers to cover MIXT's short positions. The SI to Mix Telematics Limited American Depositary Shares's float is 0.21%. The stock decreased 9.22% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 136,369 shares traded or 99.49% up from the average. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. produces, distributes, and licenses video content-television programming, online video content, and motion pictures. The company has market cap of $110.64 million. It intends to provide its video content to clients worldwide through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut.