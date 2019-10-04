$0.11 EPS Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG); Ryanair Holdings Plc – American Depositary Shares (RYAAY) Shorts Lowered By 22.77%

Ryanair Holdings Plc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had a decrease of 22.77% in short interest. RYAAY’s SI was 421,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 22.77% from 545,500 shares previously. With 802,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Ryanair Holdings Plc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s short sellers to cover RYAAY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 87,870 shares traded. Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has declined 41.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAAY News: 06/04/2018 – UKRAINE’S LARGEST AIRLINE MAY SUE AGAIN IN TUSSLE WITH RYANAIR RYA.l IF CONCERNS OVER SLOTS NOT ADDRESSED – CEO; 24/05/2018 – RYANAIR SAYS NORWEGIAN `DESPERATE TO MANUFACTURE’ BID INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – GERMAN UNION VERDI SAYS ELECTION OF BARGAINING COMMITTEE FOR RYANAIR CABIN CREW IN GERMANY TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – RYANAIR NAMES CHIARA RAVARA AS HEAD OF SALES & MARKETING; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair Net Debt at March 2018 Was EUR283M; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR FY PROFIT AFTER TAX EU1.45B, EST. EU1.44B; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair FY18 Net Pft EUR1.45B; 28/03/2018 – Ryanair says flight cancellations due to Portugal cabin crew strike possible; 20/03/2018 – Ryanair to Pay Less Than EUR50M for 75% LaudaMotion Investment

Analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report $0.11 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 38.89% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. BRG’s profit would be $2.46M giving it 26.45 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 26,453 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) has risen 30.71% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. The company has market cap of $13.30 billion. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It has a 10.19 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities, as well as gift vouchers through its Website.

