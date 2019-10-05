$0.11 EPS Expected for Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN); AGC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (ASGLY) SI Increased By 6.08%

Analysts expect Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report $0.11 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. BLMN’s profit would be $9.38M giving it 42.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Bloomin' Brands, Inc.’s analysts see -69.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 656,328 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28

AGC INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) had an increase of 6.08% in short interest. ASGLY’s SI was 41,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.08% from 39,500 shares previously. With 43,100 avg volume, 1 days are for AGC INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s short sellers to cover ASGLY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 28,857 shares traded. AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold Bloomin' Brands, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 85.06 million shares or 2.98% more from 82.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside National Bank Tru owns 101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.34% or 516,550 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Art Advsrs Lc owns 35,009 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 286,794 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 55,824 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 45,504 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce holds 0.01% or 24,963 shares. James reported 404,002 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 138,498 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Reinhart Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 354,171 shares. Blair William & Co Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Among 2 analysts covering Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bloomin’ Brands has $2300 highest and $1900 lowest target. $20.67’s average target is 9.95% above currents $18.8 stock price. Bloomin’ Brands had 6 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) on Thursday, September 5 to “Market Perform” rating.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It has a 15.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba??s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming??s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

