$0.10 EPS Expected for The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX); Last Week Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Coverage

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report $0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. DSGX’s profit would be $8.41 million giving it 88.93 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 89,607 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C

Among 6 analysts covering Marks Spencer Group PLC (LON:MKS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marks Spencer Group PLC has GBX 335 highest and GBX 225 lowest target. GBX 240.33’s average target is 26.49% above currents GBX 190 stock price. Marks Spencer Group PLC had 32 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9 to “Hold”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, May 23. The firm earned “Sector Performer” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 2. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 250 target in Friday, May 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) rating on Thursday, May 23. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and GBX 232 target. The stock of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. See Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) latest ratings:

Among 6 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Descartes has $46 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 16.67% above currents $35.57 stock price. Descartes had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. TD Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by IBC on Thursday, March 7.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The company's network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 88.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company has market cap of 3.71 billion GBP. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. It has a 90.48 P/E ratio. The firm operates 942 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line stores and 41 outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

The stock decreased 0.91% or GBX 1.75 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 190. About 1.07M shares traded. Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.