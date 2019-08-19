$0.10 EPS Expected for The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX); Harris (HRS)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report $0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. DSGX’s profit would be $8.41 million giving it 85.70 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 58,889 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42

Harris Corp (HRS) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 230 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 232 sold and trimmed equity positions in Harris Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 111.26 million shares, up from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Harris Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 203 Increased: 151 New Position: 79.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The company's network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 85.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

Among 5 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Descartes has $46 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 20.19% above currents $34.28 stock price. Descartes had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. TD Securities maintained The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) rating on Tuesday, June 11. TD Securities has “Buy” rating and $46 target. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) earned “Buy” rating by IBC on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity.

Harris Corporation provides technology solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.88 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It has a 25.03 P/E ratio. It designs, develops, and makes radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

M. Kraus & Co holds 5.04% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for 54,041 shares. Reliant Investment Management Llc owns 30,474 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wheatland Advisors Inc has 3.26% invested in the company for 26,782 shares. The New York-based Ota Financial Group L.P. has invested 2.62% in the stock. Martin Investment Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 61,446 shares.