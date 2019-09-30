$0.10 EPS Expected for The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS); 3 Analysts Bullish Ares Management (ARES)

Among 4 analysts covering Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ares Management has $3700 highest and $2800 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 22.50% above currents $26.53 stock price. Ares Management had 6 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $3200 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) latest ratings:

Analysts expect The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) to report $0.10 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. TCS’s profit would be $4.92M giving it 11.09 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, The Container Store Group, Inc.’s analysts see -225.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.435. About 123,706 shares traded. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) has declined 7.70% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TCS News: 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 16/03/2018 Container Store Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Mizco International Recalls Power Bank Charging Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold at The Container Store; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q EPS 18C; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY EPS 27c-EPS 37c; 05/04/2018 – CPSC: MIZCO SOLD RECALLED CHARGING STATIONS AT CONTAINER STORE; 21/04/2018 – DJ The Container Store Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCS); 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – ISSUES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF FLAT TO UP 1%; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE SEES FY EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 42C; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.27 TO $0.37 AND ADJ EPS OF $0.35 TO $0.45

The stock decreased 4.40% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 774,311 shares traded or 22.51% up from the average. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has risen 39.62% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ARES News: 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES IG INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC’S CFR TO B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – FINFIT REPORTS $35M SR CREDIT LINE WITH ARES MANAGEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 16/04/2018 – ARES MANAGEMENT – INITIAL PHASE OF PROJECT EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN APRIL 2018; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 17/04/2018 – ARES EIF TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN CONTI SOLAR; NO TERMS; 05/03/2018 Ares Management, L.P. Announces Launch of Offering of Common Shrs

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. It has a 35.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $218.35 million. The firm operates through two divisions, The Container Store and Elfa. It has a 8.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products.