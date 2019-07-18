$-0.10 EPS Expected for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS); Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Analysts expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.0419 during the last trading session, reaching $0.94. About 565,930 shares traded. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has declined 54.34% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SNSS News: 01/05/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8th to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 08/03/2018 – SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 13/03/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Cancellation of Presentation and Webcast at Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNSS); 13/03/2018 – SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MANAGEMENT IS NO LONGER ABLE TO ATTEND CONFERENCE AS PLANNED DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER IN BOSTON; 13/03/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Cancellation of Presentation and Webcast at Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conferen; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 27/03/2018 – BSI Financial Services Selects Sunesis for Vendor Management Efforts

Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 118 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 96 cut down and sold equity positions in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 127.02 million shares, up from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Vishay Intertechnology Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 76 Increased: 70 New Position: 48.

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "A Close Look At Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.'s (NYSE:VSH) 18% ROCE – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 29, 2019

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 221,826 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) has declined 18.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.34% the S&P500.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. It has a 6.72 P/E ratio. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. VSH’s profit will be $57.78M for 10.00 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.57% negative EPS growth.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 4.66% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for 600,296 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 106,100 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.56% invested in the company for 649,082 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 1% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 338,740 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of SNSS in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company has market cap of $68.18 million. The firm is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia . It currently has negative earnings. It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML.

More notable recent Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Sunesis Announces Pricing of $25 Million Offering of Securities – GlobeNewswire" on July 11, 2019