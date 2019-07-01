$0.10 EPS Expected for Spire Inc. (SR); Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Shorts Lowered By 7.67%

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 67.74% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. SR’s profit would be $5.08 million giving it 207.88 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $2.72 EPS previously, Spire Inc.’s analysts see -96.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 81,508 shares traded. Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has risen 19.33% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SR News: 20/03/2018 – Spire extends access to space with DHV Technology solar panel partnership; 23/03/2018 – Parcel Pending CEO Named Finalist at 7th Annual SPIRE Awards; 11/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Tms: Two towers planned for site of Chicago Spire; 24/05/2018 – SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC SPI.L – REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Spire to Host Earnings Conference Call on May 2; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spire May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Spire Inc 2Q EPS $2.03; 08/03/2018 – Spire Global and Airbus Partner to Deliver Global Aircraft Surveillance Data; 16/03/2018 – C Spire launches Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on its 4G LTE network; 17/04/2018 – Spire Data Now A Simple Integration for Existing Esri Customers

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) had a decrease of 7.67% in short interest. GGB’s SI was 72.31 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.67% from 78.32 million shares previously. With 10.44 million avg volume, 7 days are for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s short sellers to cover GGB’s short positions. The SI to Gerdau S.A.’s float is 6.91%. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.935. About 2.35 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 27.82% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It has a 19 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

More notable recent Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Spire Inc. (SR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Spire’s (NYSE:SR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 86%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Preferred Stock IPOs, May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Maverick Gaming Closes Purchase of Nevada Gold (NYSE: UWN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aphria: Attractive Valuation After A Turbulent Period – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Genpact Limited (G) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. The firm operates through Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. It has a 47.41 P/E ratio. It offers semi-finished products, such as billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, including rebars, merchant bars, and profiles that are used by the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products consisting of barbed and barbless fence wire, galvanized wire, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

