$0.10 EPS Expected for Spire Inc. (SR); Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Shorts Lowered By 7.67%

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It has a 19 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. The firm operates through Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. It has a 47.41 P/E ratio. It offers semi-finished products, such as billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, including rebars, merchant bars, and profiles that are used by the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products consisting of barbed and barbless fence wire, galvanized wire, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.