$-0.10 EPS Expected for SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX); ASOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (ASOMF) Shorts Increased By 23.15%

ASOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) had an increase of 23.15% in short interest. ASOMF’s SI was 573,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.15% from 465,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5735 days are for ASOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:ASOMF)’s short sellers to cover ASOMF’s short positions. It closed at $29.98 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter's $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, SecureWorks Corp.'s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 60,022 shares traded. SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has declined 5.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It has a 23.13 P/E ratio. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $911.40 million. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 3, 2017, the firm served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries.