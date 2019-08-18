$0.10 EPS Expected for Photronics, Inc. (PLAB); Point72 Asset Management LP Has Increased Office Depot (ODP) Position

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 41.18% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. PLAB’s profit would be $6.71M giving it 22.30 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Photronics, Inc.’s analysts see -23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 556,722 shares traded or 30.89% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Office Depot Inc (ODP) stake by 104.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp acquired 807,786 shares as Office Depot Inc (ODP)’s stock declined 14.64%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 1.58 million shares with $5.75 million value, up from 775,634 last quarter. Office Depot Inc now has $786.64 million valuation. The stock increased 6.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 5.09M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,250 activity. JORDAN JOHN P also bought $9,250 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares.

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Photronics (PLAB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Photronics (PLAB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P Retakes 3,000 as Trade Talks Set to Resume – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Photronics, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 41,146 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 167,468 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 59,050 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 123,700 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Management Ltd reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Matarin Lc reported 484,914 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 100,839 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 87,000 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Ubs Asset Americas reported 48,741 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,539 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny owns 4,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc has invested 0.08% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $598.23 million. The firm offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays , as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot: Underlying Math Favors Patient Bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Office Depot +2% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Office Depot (ODP) Looks Just Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 92,100 shares to 428,900 valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) stake by 964,575 shares and now owns 401,725 shares. Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was reduced too.